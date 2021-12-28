Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 42,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,971,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $624.42.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $659.76. 8,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,453. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $633.18 and its 200-day moving average is $574.77. The company has a market cap of $259.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.