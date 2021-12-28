Throne (THN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.30 Million

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market cap of $223,848.61 and $1.30 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001715 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00059365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.50 or 0.07940221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00076488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,857.69 or 0.99960819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052651 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008053 BTC.

Throne Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

