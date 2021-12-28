Thunder Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8.32 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $89.15 million and approximately $8.32 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Thunder Token has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00013180 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.88 or 0.00334297 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,180,337,300 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . Thunder Token’s official website is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

