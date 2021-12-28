TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $7.67

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.87. TORM shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 945 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in TORM by 46.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in TORM during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in TORM during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in TORM by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after buying an additional 12,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of TORM by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

