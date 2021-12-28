TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Up to $7.67

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.87. TORM shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 945 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). TORM had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter.
TORM Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
