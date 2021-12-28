Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Buys 67,731 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 834.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.90.

DTE Energy stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

