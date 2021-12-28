Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Grows Stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,577,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 856,500 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Equity Partners comprises 1.2% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 4.10% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $73,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE:CEQP opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $33.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.35.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.41%.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

