Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.23 Million Holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) by 14.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 228,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,232 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Sustainable Development Acquisition I were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the 2nd quarter worth about $434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

SDAC opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

