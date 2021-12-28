Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Has $23.31 Million Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,103 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 97,577 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $23,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CQP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 3,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,250,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,397,000 after acquiring an additional 167,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,156 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 147,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 503,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

CQP opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $45.75. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.11%.

In other news, major shareholder Cqp Rockies Platform Llc purchased 35,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CQP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

