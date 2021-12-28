Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

AWK stock opened at $183.58 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

In related news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $406,334.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

