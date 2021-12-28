Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Invests $4.17 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 169,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 523,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 84,149 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 213,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,260,000 after buying an additional 11,529 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 22.0% during the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 16,910 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $448,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNP opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $28.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 44.74%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

