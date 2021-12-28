Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 62,376 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 227.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,376 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $196.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.19.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

