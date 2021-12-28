Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Sells 1,238,078 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,157,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,238,078 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up 7.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 1.58% of Mplx worth $460,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,274,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,177,000 after buying an additional 197,154 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 170,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 69,612 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mplx by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 2,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

MPLX opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. The company has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 104.06%.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.87.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

