Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 0.8% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xylem by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,238 shares of company stock worth $8,713,136 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.09.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.63.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

