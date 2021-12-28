Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $576,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,075,109,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,998 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1,412.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.18.

In related news, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total transaction of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $209,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

