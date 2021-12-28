Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lessened its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,235 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners makes up about 1.7% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.36 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $39.93 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $1.038 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

