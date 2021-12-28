Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. 9.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTM opened at $63.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 3.56. Altus Midstream has a 1-year low of $44.43 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.95.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.55 million during the quarter. Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 69.18%. Analysts expect that Altus Midstream will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.96%.

ALTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

