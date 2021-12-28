Total Investment Management Inc. Has $393,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Total Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 98.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,581 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,997,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,537,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $831,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,974,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,834,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JAGG opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44.

