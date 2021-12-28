Total Wealth Planning LLC Cuts Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Total Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 278,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 21,030 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $225,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $693,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 98,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,028. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $51.41.

