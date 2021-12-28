Total Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $9.93 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 458,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,931,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 56,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.11. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.114 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

