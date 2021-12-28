TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.551 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TTE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue raised TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

