TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.551 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
TTE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $52.56.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $54.73 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 6.04%. As a group, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.
