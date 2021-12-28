Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $38.57

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.57 and traded as high as C$40.71. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$40.48, with a volume of 159,679 shares changing hands.

TOU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.54.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.57. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 6.2300004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$43.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,795.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,872,695. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.15, for a total value of C$2,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 668,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$30,845,413.95. Insiders have purchased a total of 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,079 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

