Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.3% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $231.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.59.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $178,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

