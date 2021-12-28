TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.69.

RNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.87. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$18.15 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.58.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.25%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

