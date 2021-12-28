Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Buys 9,629 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.75. 629,493 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day moving average is $109.63.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

