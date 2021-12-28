Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases 4,523 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 140,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Shares of BABA traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $114.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,629,440. The company has a market cap of $311.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.26. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $108.70 and a 52-week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

