Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Purchases Shares of 87,530 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 67,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.45. 52,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,158. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.35. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

