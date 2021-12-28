Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Announces $0.15 Interim Dividend

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.42.

In other news, insider Louis Charlton 95,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. Also, insider Robert Whitfield acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.57 ($9.83) per share, with a total value of A$135,700.00 ($98,333.33).

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

