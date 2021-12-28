TRAXIA Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. During the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TRAXIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $112,085.55 and $71.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 coins. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia . TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co . TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRAXIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

