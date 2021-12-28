Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 1,490 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 586,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $34,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

