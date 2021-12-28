Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 280 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Anthem were worth $39,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens increased their price target on Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.85.

Shares of ANTM opened at $459.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.61 and a 200 day moving average of $396.80. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $459.68. The firm has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

