Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 2,410 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Progressive were worth $23,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Progressive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE:PGR opened at $103.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $107.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.