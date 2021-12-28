Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,858 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Illumina were worth $25,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Illumina by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN opened at $384.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.03 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.70.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total transaction of $122,453.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,215 shares of company stock valued at $5,843,219. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

