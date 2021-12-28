Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $27.68 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Southern were worth $27,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $4,465,812.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.96 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $68.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

