Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,590 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 161.7% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of FIS opened at $108.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.79 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

