Tree Island Steel Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

TSL stock opened at C$5.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$142.74 million and a PE ratio of 4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.44. Tree Island Steel has a one year low of C$2.18 and a one year high of C$5.41.

Get Tree Island Steel alerts:

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$84.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tree Island Steel will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Tree Island Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tree Island Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.