Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TPH. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.20.

TPH stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.43. Tri Pointe Homes has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

