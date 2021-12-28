Tricon Residential Inc (TCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 17th

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NYSE TCN opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $15.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $113.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TCN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.75 target price on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

About Tricon Residential

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.