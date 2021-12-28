Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for about 2.3% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $15,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Truist Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 291,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 221,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 19,366 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,143,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.79. 16,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,482. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $78.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

