Typhoon Network Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Typhoon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0665 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Typhoon Network has a total market cap of $605,253.69 and $4,892.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.26 or 0.07908599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.65 or 1.00249210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

