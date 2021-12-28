Typhoon Network Price Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Typhoon Network has a market capitalization of $605,253.69 and approximately $4,892.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0665 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Typhoon Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Typhoon Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,835.26 or 0.07908599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,615.65 or 1.00249210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,096,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typhoon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typhoon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typhoon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Typhoon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typhoon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.