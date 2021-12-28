U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,499 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

