U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $317,000 in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 217.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after buying an additional 225,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MHD opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

