U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $325,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.31.

