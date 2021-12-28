U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RQI. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 265.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period.

Shares of RQI opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

