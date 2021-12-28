U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in FOX in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in FOX by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in FOX by 437.2% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

