U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 129,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 51,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 136,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 399,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

