U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $340,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFV. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.61 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

