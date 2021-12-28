Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $56.18

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.18, but opened at $59.43. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 994 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.99.
In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.
