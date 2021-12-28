Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Gap Up to $56.18

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.18, but opened at $59.43. Ultra Clean shares last traded at $59.51, with a volume of 994 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.