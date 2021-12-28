Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 17.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $247.95 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $249.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.25. The company has a market cap of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

