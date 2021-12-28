United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. United Bankshares reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on UBSI. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in United Bankshares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 145,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,979. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.25. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.32%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

